Safety reminders for passing emergency and service vehicles

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers are reminding all motorists of how to safely pass emergency and service vehicles on the side of the road. Troopers say when those vehicles are on the side of the road with their warning lights activated, drivers are required to move over a lane not adjacent to activity. If that’s not possible, motorists are required to slow down as they pass by the emergency or service scene.

Troopers say a first offense is punishable by up to a $250 fine, $500 for a second offense, and up to a $1,000 fine for a third or subsequent offense. In addition to fines, a third or subsequent offense or any offense that results in injury or death to another person requires a driver’s license suspension for 90-days.