Safe 2 Say Working: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s new mandatory threat reporting system for schools is drawing thousands of tips in its first month. Officials say this week the Safe 2 Say Something program run by the attorney general’s office fielded more than 4,900 reports since it was launched in early January. The program passed the Legislature with near unanimity last year, mandating participation by all K-12 students in Pennsylvania.

That includes charter, private and vocational-technical schools. The reports come in through the phone, by email and via an app. They’re fielded by a team at the attorney general’s office in downtown Harrisburg. Callers are assured of anonymity. Similar programs are mandated in four other states. Officials say Pennsylvania is the first state to do a comprehensive launch of the program.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The new owners of Cincinnati’s historic Showboat Majestic say they plan to continue using the double-decker riverboat as an entertainment venue. WCPO-TV reports Adams County real estate agent Joe Brumley and his wife bought the country’s last floating theater for around $110,000 this month after Cincinnati put it up for auction, citing high maintenance costs.

They plan to move the boat to Moyer Winery in Manchester, a town on the Ohio River roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati. The move will cost more than twice the auction price, but they’re hoping it will pay off as a new tourist attraction in the area. The boat was built in 1923 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) — Police in western Pennsylvania are investigating the theft of 13 stained glass windows from a shuttered church in suburban Pittsburgh. The Mon-Valley Initiative says a passer-by noticed the theft Thursday at the 126-year-old former First United Presbyterian Church in Braddock. The church, built in 1893, shut down in 2017 and was purchased by the nonprofit last year for housing.

Spokesman Jason Togyer said officials planned to retain many of the original features. Laura Zinski, Mon-Valley Initiative’s chief executive officer, urged local antique or salvage dealers to be on the lookout for the 2-by-2-foot, 3-by-foot panes of glass, which feature designs including a large lily set against a background of cream-colored hexagons. Braddock police said those responsible may have also tried to break into Braddock Carnegie Library last week as well.

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sixth-grader faces charges of disrupting a school function and resisting arrest after a confrontation that followed his refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. In a statement Sunday, Lakeland Police say a school resource officer was alerted to a disturbance created by a student in the classroom at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy on Feb. 4. According to police, the student initially refused to leave the room, continued to be disruptive and made threats while being escorted to the school’s office by the officer and the school’s dean.

The statement says the student was charged based on his failure to comply with the officer’s and the dean’s orders, not his refusal to participate in the pledge. Polk County students aren’t required to stand for the pledge.

In a WTSP-TV report , the boy’s mother said the 11-year-old normally declines to stand for the pledge. He had a substitute teacher on Feb. 4 and she had ordered him to stand up. The boy’s mother said the school should have disciplined her son differently. He has moved to a private school. In a statement Monday, school district officials said the substitute teacher had not been aware of the policy allowing students to opt out of the pledge.

She was asked to leave the school after the boy’s arrest and she would no longer be allowed to work in any of the district’s schools, officials said. According to the statement, the officer decided to arrest the student, though no one from the school requested to press charges. “We do not condone the substitute’s behavior. We respect our students’ right to freedom of expression and we are committed to protecting that critical right while ensuring peaceful classrooms so all students can learn,” the statement said.

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett say there are no plans for him to meet with Chicago detectives Monday for a follow-up interview about his reported assault. Anne Kavanagh is a spokeswoman for Smollett’s lawyers. She says in an emailed statement that his lawyers “will keep an active dialogue with Chicago police on his behalf.”

Smollett reported last month that he was physically attacked by two men who yelled homophobic and racial slurs. He said they also yelled he was in “MAGA Country,” an apparent reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. Police said Saturday that the investigation had “shifted” after detectives questioned two brothers about the attack and released them without charges. Police say they’ve requested a follow-up interview with Smollett. Smollett’s lawyers say the actor feels “victimized” by reports that he played a role in the assault.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lisa Borders says she has resigned as president and CEO of Time’s Up, the gender equality initiative formed last year in response to sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood. Borders says in statement Monday that she is stepping aside “with deep regret” due to family issues. She didn’t elaborate.

Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Goldman will serve as interim CEO while the organization conducts an executive search. Borders, former president of the WNBA, was named head of Time’s Up last year.

The organization was formed in January 2018 in response to sexual misconduct allegations leveled against powerful men in the entertainment industry including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Glance around the “Jeopardy!” set during rehearsals for its first-ever team championship and it’s easy to be intimidated by the assembled brain power. There’s Brad Rutter, whose overall “Jeopardy!” haul, $4.3 million, is the most won on any game show. And Ken Jennings, a 74-game winner and top moneymaker, with $2.5 million, in non-tournament “Jeopardy!” competition. And Buzzy Cohen, the reigning Tournament of Champions winner.

They’re among the six captains who will join their teams in competing for a top $1 million prize in a series of 10 episodes that begin airing Wednesday and conclude March 5. The other three captains: Julia Collins, No. 2 in overall winnings on the show; Colby Burnett, a Teachers Tournament and Tournament of Champions victor, and Austin Rogers, No. 5 in games and money won. “It’s like the Mount Rushmore of ‘Jeopardy!'” observed Jimmy McGuire, part of the traveling “clue crew” that poses video answers from distant spots.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Erik Gonzalez and Kevin Newman are competing for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ starting shortstop job. Gonzalez was acquired from the Cleveland Indians in an offseason trade and Newman was the Pirates’ first-round draft pick in 2015. Gonzalez spent the past three years as a utility infielder, and the Pirates view him as a potential impact player.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s national sports events:

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Calgary 5 Arizona 2

Final Tampa Bay 5 Columbus 1

Final Chicago 8 Ottawa 7

Final Colorado 3 Vegas 0

Final OT Boston 6 San Jose 5

Final Washington 3 L.A. Kings 2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3) Virginia 64 (20) Virginia Tech 58

Final (22) Wisconsin 64 Illinois 58

Final (23) Kansas St. 65 West Virginia 51

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo at Florida 7:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Carolina 7:00 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(4) Kentucky at Missouri 9:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt at (5) Tennessee 7:00 p.m.

(15) Purdue at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

(16) Florida St. at Clemson 9:00 p.m.

Baylor at (19) Iowa St. 9:00 p.m.

(24) Maryland at (21) Iowa 8:00 p.m.

Ohio at (25) Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

