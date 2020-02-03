Rush Limbaugh tells his audience today that he has lung cancer

AP Photo
LOS ANGELES — Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.
Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.
“Every day I’m not here, I’ll be missing you and thinking about you,” Limbaugh said during his show Monday.
Limbaugh said, “So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today,” he said. “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down with this. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”
This is a developing story.