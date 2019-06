MONROE TWP – Some road work on Routes 11 & 15 during the morning rush hour will cause delays today and Thursday. PennDOT says the delays are likely in Shamokin Dam and in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Crews will patching various holes in the pavement.

PennDOT tells us work will be done between Park Road in Monroe Township to Eighth Avenue in Shamokin Dam. There will be lane restrictions in both directions each day from about 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is weather permitting.