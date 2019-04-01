Rural parts of Union, Snyder Counties could have stronger broadband soon

LEWISBURG – Rural parts of Union and Snyder counties that have been struggling with strong and consistent broadband, or high speed internet, may soon be getting a stronger signal. A study is underway that would bring stronger broadband to rural areas of both counties. Union County Commissioner John Mathias provided that update during a luncheon of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Tuesday.

He says both Union and Snyder counties are each paying $3,500 for this study, and the bulk of the legwork is underway, “Finding out where certain things are…towers that might be utilized and so on, and whether they can put a dish of a certain size. Then they’ll actually have to climb up the towers and see what’s on them and see if they’ll hold.”

Mathias says both counties are also looking into tapping into a fiber optic line along Route 15.

He says it would then be a matter of getting that signal into a microwave dish to beam it into both counties, “Kimber is this massive fiber optic system, and that’s where you will get the broadband capacity from. If you are in, say in rural western Union County, and if you can see that dish, you’ll put something on your roof that’s about the size of an iPad, and aim at the dish. So it’ll be a wireless connection.”

Mathias says it’s possible the new broadband system could be in place by this fall.