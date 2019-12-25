Rudolph Done for Season: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/25/19

LANCASTER (AP) – A woman convicted of helping a friend kill a teenage rival almost three decades ago in Pennsylvania has been released on parole. The state Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday that 45-year-old Tabitha Buck had been released on parole Saturday.

Lancaster County prosecutors said she and Lisa Michelle Lambert killed the high school sophomore in December 1991 because Lambert saw Show as a romantic rival. Buck, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was originally sentenced to a life term. She was re-sentenced 28 years to life following a U.S Supreme Court ruling barring mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders..

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a western Pennsylvania woman and her boyfriend were charged with assault for a fight she says began when he found her wrapping presents for another boyfriend. Daniel W. Hill and Diedra L. Dibucci, both 50 years old, were arrested after the incident in the North Huntingdon apartment they shared. Police say they answered a call Tuesday about a man with a knife and had to force their way inside. Dibucci told officers Hill threw a chair at her and grabbed a kitchen knife. A lawyer wasn’t listed for Hill in court records. Dibucci faces an assault charge and didn’t appear to have a listed phone number.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say about 200 people were arrested and a large amount of drugs seized along with weapons in a big narcotics bust in north Philadelphia.Police said Tuesday the operation last week followed complaints by residents in the Fairhill and Kensington sections of the city.Inspector Joe Fredericksdorf said heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana were seized along with 21 guns and about $146,000 in cash.Fredericksdorf said the operation at about 40 homes and street corners focused on dealers as opposed to users. He said the weapons will be tested to see if they have been involved in shootings.Those arrested were charged with narcotics and weapons offenses.

MOBILE, ALABAMA (AP) – Some spelling mistakes are tough to see, but that doesn’t include the one that was made on 10,000 trash bins in an Alabama city. The city of Prichard’s new residential garbage cans say the town is located in “Mobile Country,” but they were supposed to say it’s located in “Mobile County” without the extra “r.” And the mistake isn’t just in fine print: It’s printed in large letters on two sides of the big, gray cans. Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner tells WPMI-TV the city’s public works department had the duty of proofreading the cans. The city doesn’t plan to replace the bins.

UNDATED (AP) – In the decade drawing to a close, the conversation about diversity and inclusion moved to the front burner of our popular culture as never before. One of the most visible changes was in attitudes toward LGBT people, with TV shows like “Pose” and “Transparent,” and even children’s programs introducing gay and lesbian characters.

This was the decade of #OscarsSoWhite, and though progress was seen in racial diversity both in front of and behind the camera, experts say it’s still coming very slowly, and movies lag far behind TV. The #MeToo era saw gains for women in entertainment, but obstacles remain, particularly in representation of women of color.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s season is over. The team placed Rudolph on injured reserve Tuesday with a left shoulder injury suffered in the second half of a loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. The injury clears the way for rookie Devlin “Duck” Hodges to start the regular-season finale at Baltimore. Rudolph threw for a touchdown after relieving Hodges against the Jets but left after getting hurt at the end of the third quarter. Paxton Lynch will serve as Hodges’ backup against the Ravens. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

The Steelers playoff chances took a huge hit with Sunday’s 16-10 loss to the Jets. Devlin Hodges was pulled in favor of Mason Rudolph after throwing two interceptions and despite Rudolph’s touchdown to Diontae Johnson late in the first half, the black and gold got shutout after halftime. Jets running back Lev Bell had nearly 100 yards against his former team. Pittsburgh is now 8-7 and sits on the outside looking in with one game to play in a must-win at Baltimore.

PANTHERS Pitt’s season culminates tomorrow night in the Quick Lane Bowl. Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers head to Detroit to face Eastern Michigan at Ford Field with an 8pm kickoff. The last time Pitt played a bowl game in Detroit, the Panthers topped Bowling Green 30-27 in the 2013 Little Caesars Pizza Bowl.

LIONS: Elsewhere number 10 Penn State readies to take on number 17 Memphis in the Cotton Bowl in the first New Years Six game. PSU looks for its 11th win with kickoff slated for Saturday at Noon. The game will be on WKOK and WKOK.com at 10:30am this Saturday.

EAGLES That’s three straight wins for Philadelphia who takes over first place in the NFC East from Dallas. Philly built a 10-0 first quarter lead and held on behind a big day from Carson Wentz. The QB went 31 of 40 for 320 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles defense held Dallas without a touchdown and forced a turnover. Doug Pederson’s birds are now 8-7 with one game left to play and clinch a playoff spot with a win or Cowboy loss in week seventeen.

