Rowe to resign from EBT board, focusing on 85th district race

LEWISBURG – East Buffalo Township will be losing one of its supervisors, the one who successfully earned the Republican nomination for the upcoming 85th District special election. David Rowe tells WKOK he intends to resign as township supervisor.

Rowe tells us the residents of East Buffalo Township deserve to have a full-time supervisor…just as 85th District residents should have a full-time candidate running to represent their values in Harrisburg.

Rowe won the GOP nomination last week and will face Democratic candidate Dr. Jennifer Rager Kay in the special election August 20. The winner will replace now U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (US Cong. R-12th, Kreamer) in Harrisburg.