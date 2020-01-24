Rowe bill to combat human trafficking passes house

HARRISBURG – A bill sponsored by a Valley state representative, which is part of a package of bills aimed at combating human trafficking, passed the state house unanimously this week.

State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) made that announcement this week in news release. He says the bill would amend the Domestic Relations Code, “to expand the list of criminal convictions of a party or member of a party household a court must consider before making a custody determination.”

Recent studies have ranked Pennsylvania among the top 10 states with the highest rates of human trafficking cases. From 2007-2018, more than 1,200 cases were reported and more than 3,000 victims were identified. The bill he says would end the practice of people being who are convicted human traffickers, having custody or legal guardianship of a child.