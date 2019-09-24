Rowe appointed to four legislative committees

HARRISBURG – Newly elected State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) has been appointed to four legislative committees for his first term in Harrisburg. In a news release, Rowe says he was appointed to:

Finance,

Aging and Older Adult Services

Children and Youth, and

Local Government committees for the 2019-20 legislative session.

Rowe says as a member of the Finance Committee, he will be looking to be a voice for small business owners. On the House Aging and Older Adult Services committee, Rowe will be responsible for all programs and services available pursuant to the State Lottery Law, plus work with other aging agencies.

Rowe will also work on adoption and child protection issues, infant/child/mother health issues, and adolescent and teen problems on the Children and Youth Committee. On the Local Government committee, Rowe will be responsible for reviewing bills that would amend municipal codes by which local governments operate.