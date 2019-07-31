Row home fire in Shamokin rekindles

SHAMOKIN – Just over a dozen volunteer fire crews are back on the scene of a deadly row home fire in Shamokin, after the fire rekindled. Northumberland County Communications says the fire was first reported around 1:30 a.m. at 14 North Franklin Street.

County communications says the blaze rekindled in the attic of that home and it was fully involved upon firefighters arrival. No injuries have been reported this morning and the building was already vacant. A 23-year-old woman, Brea Scandle, was killed, and another man was taken to the hospital after the fire broke out early Tuesday morning.