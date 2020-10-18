Route 642 open after crash with downed wires

POTTSGROVE – Route 642 is back open after a Saturday crash with downed utility wires closed the road for most of the afternoon and evening. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the road reopened just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

PennDOT says the crash occurred between Mexico Road and Creek Road in Pottsgrove. A car hit two utility poles, a street sign, and heavily damaged a garage, according to Milton state police. The driver, 19-year-old Austin Raymer of Mifflinburg sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Geisinger. There’s no word on a medical condition. Troopers say they are continuing an investigation.