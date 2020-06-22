Route 54 closed next week in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL- A portion of Route 54 (Locust Gap Highway) in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, will be closed next week while a contractor removes a mine entrance. Locust Gap Highway will be closed from Route 901 (Mount Carmel Highway) Locust Summit to Route 4027 (Lavelle Road) in Locust Dale, Mount Carmel.

The work will begin on Monday, June 22. A detour using Route 901 (Fairgrounds Road), Route 4024 (High Road), Route 4027 (Lavelle Road), and Route 54 in Schuylkill County, will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed July 10, weather permitting.