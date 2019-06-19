UPDATE: Route 45 open after cow truck rollover, several cows dead

HARTLEY TWP – Several cows are dead after a truck rollover on Route 45 near the Union-Centre County line Tuesday evening. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the accident was first reported just before 8 p.m. on Route 45 in Hartley Township, Union County.

The 911 center tells us a tractor-trailer hauling cows rolled over, which closed the road for a period of time. Several cows perished in the crash. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time. Route 45 is now open in that area, but the road is expected to be closed again at approximately 1 p.m. today so the vehicle can be removed from the crash scene.