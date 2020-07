MILTON – State police say Route 405 has reopened following a head-on crash in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. The accident around 9:30 Friday night shut down Route 405 between Old Route 45 and Housels Run Road.

The Daily Item reports several vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person was taken to a local hospital. The road remained closed until 1 a.m. Saturday morning. No other details were available.