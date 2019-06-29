Route 405 bridge named after late PennDOT District 3 employee

MONTANDON — A PennDOT District 3 employee, Donald Whipple, who died in a crash on the job three years ago, was honored Friday. The bridge on Route 405 is near a curve and is an arched bridge just west of Route 147. PennDOT says its a bridge he helped design and was named the H. Donald Whipple Memorial Bridge.

The bridge is south of Montandon and spans Norfolk Southern Railroad and a tributary to the Chillisquaque Creek just west of Route 147.

PennDOT says Whipple began his career in 2008 and served as a draftsman designer for the Route 405 bridge. The department says his career was cut short in August 2016 when the 33-year-old died from injuries from a vehicle crash while on the job.

Family and friends gathered at the bridge site Friday for the unveiling of a sign renaming the bridge. The state legislature approved the renaming earlier this year.