UPDATE: One person flown after fiery Route 35 crash

PENN TWP – One person was flown to the hospital after a fiery tractor-trailer crash that also shutdown Route 35 for several hours Tuesday. According to emergency communications, the accident was first reported just after 10:15 a.m. on Route 35 in the area of Sand Hill Road, just south of Selinsgrove.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car. Emergency communications says the tractor-trailer fire was fully involved at the time. The Daily Item reports one person was flown to Geisinger via Life Flight. A medical condition is unknown and that person’s identity is unknown.

Today the Daily Item reports the driver of the tractor-trailer escaped the flames. Route 35 was shut down for several hours and reopened around 4 p.m. Tuesday.