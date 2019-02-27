Route 22/322 west to be closed for two weeks for rock slope concerns

DUNCANNON – A portion of Route 322 and 22 in Perry County will be closed for two weeks. The closure is west of Duncannon starting Monday, March 11. A detour will be in place using Route 34, Route 11/15 to Liverpool and Route 17 to Millerstown.

PennDOT says crews will be addressing concerns of falling rock just west of Newport at the Howe-Greenwood Township line. The department says the concerns were first found during a routine inspection earlier this month. It says recent weathering of the slope has left several large sandstone blocks with weakened support, which may cause rocks to fall onto the roadway.