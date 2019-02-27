Home
Route 22/322 west to be closed for two weeks for rock slope concerns

Route 22/322 west to be closed for two weeks for rock slope concerns

WKOK Staff | February 27, 2019 |

 

DUNCANNON – A portion of Route 322 and 22 in Perry County will be closed for two weeks. The closure is west of Duncannon starting Monday, March 11.   A detour will be in place using Route 34, Route 11/15 to Liverpool and Route 17 to Millerstown.

 

PennDOT says crews will be addressing concerns of falling rock just west of Newport at the Howe-Greenwood Township line. The department says the concerns were first found during a routine inspection earlier this month. It says recent weathering of the slope has left several large sandstone blocks with weakened support, which may cause rocks to fall onto the roadway.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff