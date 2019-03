LEWISBURG — Route 192 west of Lewisburg is now open after a crash had closed a portion of the road this afternoon. Emergency responders tell us that four people were injured and one person was ejected. The crash occurred around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Route 192 and Beaver Run Road.

The vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic and eventually hit an embankment, rolling over several times. Glass and debris were strewn throughout the road. The front portion of the vehicle was torn off.