MONTOURSVILLE – Both southbound lanes of Route 15 are closed in Lewis Township, Lycoming County, due to a tractor trailer crash. State police say the road is closed between Route 184 and Steam Valley to Route 14 and Trout Run. Route 15 is expected to be closed throughout the morning while the crash site is cleared. A detour using Routes 184, 287 and 220 is in place. Motorists should expect delays.