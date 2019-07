LEWISBURG – The on ramp to Interstate 80 on Route 15 is back open after a truck rollover closed it for a few hours Tuesday morning. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the Route 15 on ramp to I-80 eastbound in White Deer Township, Union County closed this morning after a truck rollover occurred just after 3:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but crews had to clean up a minor fuel spill. Milton state troopers are investigating.