Route 15 crash sends two to the hospital

WINFIELD – State police are out with details on a crash over a week ago. Two people were sent to the hospital after a accident on Route 15 in the Winfield area. Milton state police say the mishap occurred March 1 just after 3 p.m. in the area of Sandel Road.

Milton troopers say Tammie Garbera of Northumberland was turning onto Route 15 south from Route 15 north, when she pulled out in front of another vehicle. Troopers say Garbera, and the driver of the second vehicle, Richard Handy of West Milton, were taken to Evangelical Community Hospital.

Medical updates for both drivers are unknown. Troopers say Garbera was charged for careless driving. William Cameron, New Berlin, and Jersey Shore Fire and EMS units assisted troopers at the scene.