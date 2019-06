MONTANDON — PennDOT announced some rolling roadblocks next week on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.

Motorists will be delayed Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., in both directions of Route 147 between Shakespeare Road and Industrial Park Road due to the contactor pulling power lines across the roadway.

Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow moving vehicles.