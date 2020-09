POINT TOWNSHIP – Route 147 under the CSVT river bridge will have a lane closure starting Wednesday this week, and it is expected to cause delays.

PennDOT says the lane closure will be between the Little Sportsman’s Shop – approximately a half mile south of Ridge Road – to R&B Motorsport and Hobby, near the new bridge overpass. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.