Route 147 in Point Township will be blocked during the nighttime hours this week

NORTHUMBERLAND – A busy highway near Northumberland will be blocked at night this week while the CSVT river bridge construction continues. PennDOT says Route 147 in Point Township will be blocked between Ridge Road and Route 405 8pm to 6am, Monday through Saturday morning.

A detour will be marked using Ridge Road and Route 11. PennDOT says Trumbull Construction will be installing bridge beams overhead and traffic will not be permitted under that work. Work continues on the river bridge, as well on other bridges and roads on the CSVT path.