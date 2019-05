DANVILLE — All clear on Route 11 near Danville this morning after a rock slide closed the highway last night. PennDOT and fire police responded about 7pm for the incident outside of Danville, in the area near Point Township known as The Narrows.

The road reopened early this morning. Northumberland and the Columbia/ Montour 9-1-1 centers tell us the rock and debris were on the road near the border of Mahoning and Point townships.