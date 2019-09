MONROE TWP – A portion of Route 11 between Northumberland and Shamokin Dam is back open after a multi-vehicle accident with injuries was reported. According to the Northumberland County Fire Wire on Facebook, the accident was first reported at 5:10 p.m. on Route 11 by County Line Road. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us one injury was reported and road is back open. We’re working to gather more details.