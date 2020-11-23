Route 11 between Danville and Northumberland reopen after rockslide

POINT TOWNSHIP – A portion of Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville is back open after last week’s rockslide from stormy weather. PennDOT says Route 11 between Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County and Continental Boulevard in Danville reopened Monday afternoon.

PennDOT says approximately 7,000 cubic yards of rock were hauled off the road and the damaged portions were milled, paved and painted. The rockslide occurred last Monday from heavy rain and PennDOT says approximately 7,500 tons of rock fell onto all four lanes of Route 11.

The estimated cost of the removal is $310,000, but the exact cost will not be known until a later date.