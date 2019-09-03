Roof at new Milton district court office to be fixed

MILTON – After holding its grand opening three months ago, a portion of the roof at the new Milton district court office already needs repairs. At Tuesday’s public meeting, the Northumberland County Commissioners unanimously approved to award a bid from Boss Insulation and Roofing of West Milton for the project. The bid came in at over $49,000. The county considered three bids.

Commissioner Sam Schiccatano tells us the back corner of the rubber roof of the employees’ kitchen is leaking. No other part of the building is affected. Schiccatano says the county was looking to replace it with a lower bid, but a change to the design of fixing the roof rose costs. He says the county would like the project completed before winter.

The county moved the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl from its 1 Broadway location to 45 Locust Street in Milton. By moving to the new building, the county is saving $30,000 a year in rent.