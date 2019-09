MT PLEASANT MILLS – A connector road in Perry Township, Snyder County is closed after a tractor-trailer rollover occurred early Wednesday morning. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the accident occurred at 3:45 a.m. along Heister Valley Road.

No injuries have been reported and there were no spills reported. CSR 911 tells us the road is closed from Route 104 to Millrace Road. It’s unknown when Heister Valley Road will reopen.