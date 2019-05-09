Rock thrower in Budd case back in prison

LEWISBURG – One of the 2014 Sharon Budd rock-throwers is back in prison. Sharon Budd was the Ohio school teacher passing through The Valley in 2014 when teenagers threw a rock off an I-80 overpass and severely injured her.

According to The Daily Item, Union County DA Pete Johnson says 22-year-old Tyler Porter of Sunbury violated parole terms for possessing weapons and breaking curfew. The paper reports Porter allegedly possessed an AR-15 rifle, 20 rounds of 30-caliber ammunition and other weapons.

Porter appeared before Judge Michael Sholley Tuesday and had his probation revoked. According to the paper, Johnson says Porter will be sentenced in the next 15 days. The Daily Item says Porter has been held at the Coal Township State Prison since March 19. Porter pleaded no contest to a conspiracy charge in the 2014 rock-throwing incident that permanently disabled Sharon Budd.