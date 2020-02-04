Rock Red for Health Hearts WKOK Sunrise Schedule HERE

Newsradio 1070 WKOK, WKOK.com, the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, and Evangelical Community Hospital present: Rock Red for Healthy Hearts. Go to WKOKcom for heart healthy tips, a list of upcoming events and stay tuned to new interviews about heart health.

WKOK Sunrise and 94KX interviews:

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 – WKOK 7:10 am then on 94KX Tom & Lura in the Morning program at 7:45am – GUEST: Joanne Troutman CEO Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way: Kindness Campaign – Heart month is the perfect time to partner with the United Way on a campaign aimed at generating and spreading kindness. At Evangelical kindness is part of the culture and while during February we generally talk about having a physically healthy heart, we also fully support the way kindness can make one feel physically better.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 – WKOK 7:10am then on 94KX Tom & Lura in the Morning program at 7:45am –GUEST: John Pfeifer, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, Heart and Vascular TOPIC: Dr. Pfeifer will speak about Interventional Cardiology – life-saving heart care available at Evangelical • What is a heart catheterization? • When is a heart catheterization necessary? • Why do a heart cath? • What patients can expect? • What the doctor can see? • How it helps in diagnosis and treatment of heart related issues.

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 – WKOK 7:10 am then on 94KX Tom & Lura in the Morning program at 7:45am– GUEST: Jeff Nolter, BA, CNMT, Coordinator Nuclear Medicine/PET-CT, and Jill Walker, Technical Director, Echocardiography TOPIC: Heart-related imaging • What modalities are available at Evangelical to evaluate the heart? o Nuclear Cardiology (Jeff) o Echocardiography (Jill) • What do each tell about the heart and how does this help the doctor in the diagnosis and treatment of their patient? • What can patients expect when undergoing imaging techniques?

Wednesday, February 26, 2020– WKOK 7:00 am then on 94KX Tom & Lura in the Morning program at 7:45am–SPEAKER: Cardiac Rehabilitation staff – TOPIC: Evangelical’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program and How to Bounce Back after A Heart Related incident • Explain what is available through Evangelical’s program – most specifically our diagnostic abilities – such as echocardiography, stress tests, cardiac enzyme tests, etc.

• HOPE – talk about what patients can expect and provide reassurance that what they actually experience is catered to their own needs – that treatment is one-on-one and specialists create a pace that works for each individual – with just the right amount of push and coaching to get to the right level of heart healthy activity • Give tips to individuals who want to start an exercise program to strengthen the heart – o What types of exercise should they consider? O How often should they exercise and how long? O What should they pay attention to during exercise to know if they are working too hard or not hard enough?