Robert “Bob” Derk running for Northumberland Commissioner

SHAMOKIN – Another Republican candidate has announced his candidacy for Northumberland County Commissioner. Robert “Bob” Derk has announced he’s also running for county commissioner. Derk says as commissioner, he will be guided by experience, reason, and faith. He says it is time that reason, rather than ego, drives county decisions.

Derk is a former county 911 employee and volunteer firefighter/EMT, along with being a member of the advisory council to the mayor of Shamokin. He was also a longtime Republican committeeman. We have posted his full campaign announcement at WKOK.com.

ROBERT ”BOB” DERK

Candidate for Northumberland County Commissioner

As a lifelong resident of Northumberland County, and lifelong Republican, I am humbled to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination for county commissioner. As your commissioner, I will be guided by experience, reason and faith.

At this critical time in our county’s history, it is crucial that our commissioners have experience in government. As a former employee in our county’s 911 department and volunteer firefighter/EMT, I understand that challenges faced by our first responders and I am ready to offer practical solutions. As a member of the advisory council to the mayor of Shamokin, I am very much aware of the need to develop business and family sustaining jobs in Northumberland County.

It is time that reason, rather than ego, drives decisions in Northumberland County. I firmly believe that a bipartisan, inclusive approach to county government is needed to attract industry and family-sustaining jobs. I promise to work with my fellow commissioners, across party lines, to develop a strategy to bring new employers to our communities.

Egos and partisanship must be left at the door.

As a kid who attended Mother Cabrini with his parents, the late Dorothy(Weimer) and John Derk, I will bring my faith with me to public office. That faith means working in a fair and bipartisan manner to solve the challenge that face our county. My faith teaches me to make decisions, guided by sound principles, for the benefit of all residents of our county.

In addition to the activities mentioned above I was a longtime Republican Committeeman having served several terms as both Vice-Chairman and Chairman of the Shamokin City Republican Committee. I am currently the Vice President of the Shamokin Crime Watch, Deputy EMA Coordinator for Shamokin, a member of Shamokin Area Business and Economic Revitalization (SABER), and a 3rd Degree member of the Mount Carmel Knights of Columbus.

I look forward to serving the people of Northumberland County as part of their next team of commissioners.