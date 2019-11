PORT TREVORTON – A convenience store was robbed Tuesday night in Port Trevorton, in Snyder County. State troopers from Selinsgrove tell us, someone went into the Dollar General store about 7:45pm, showed a handgun to the clerk and asked the clerk to open the register.

The thief then fled the store. He is described as a white male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and teal sweatpants. No further description is available. Troopers ask anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.