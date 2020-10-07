Roadwork Thursday in Chillisquaque and Point Townships

POINT TOWNSHIP – There may be some minor delays starting Thursday on a busy connector road in Point and Chillisquaque Townships, in Northumberland County. PennDOT says crews will be paving Ridge Road as part of ongoing CSVT work there. Work will take place under the bridges spanning Chillisquaque Creek in Chillisquaque Township and Greenhouse Road (formerly Ridge Road) in Point Township.

The road will be down to a single lane during daylight hours, and work is expected to be completed by this Saturday, weather permitting.