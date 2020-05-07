Roadwork starts Monday in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – Road work will get underway on Front Street in Northumberland Monday. The work will take place on manhole covers on Front Street, on Route 11 south, in the area of Orange and Sheetz Avenue.

No parking signs will be posted on both sides of Front Street north of Orange Street down to King Street. The work is tentative and could be delayed, but when it begins, it will last several days and traffic could be slow in the area.

In late May or June, paving will take place for the final top coat of asphalt on Duke, Water, Front and King Streets. The work will be done at night from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. to avoid heavy delays.