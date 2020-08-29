Roadwork on the Veterans Memorial Bridge and in Middleburg

MONTOURSVILLE – It’s another busy week for PennDOT. They will be working this week along Route 61 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge and along Route104 in Middleburg.

There will be a lane closure on the southbound side of the Veterans Memorial Bridge beginning Saturday September 29. Bridge inspection work is underway on the bridge during the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Saturday, September 5. Work will not be done on Sunday. Travel delays are anticipated.

In Middleburg on Sunday, milling and paving work will be done on Route 104 just north of the New Berlin Highway and continuing to the intersection of Routes 104 and 522. Work will continue through Friday, September 11. Travel delays, closed roads, lane closures and lane shifts are all possible.