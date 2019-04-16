ROADS CLOSED: The list here

From PennDOT headquarters in Montoursville, the following roads are closed. Listed by county:

Northumberland County

Mexico Road from Route 642 to Creek Road at the Montour County line in East Chillisquaque Township;

Snyder

Flint Valley Road from Neitz Valley Road to Shaffer Hill Road in Washington Township;

Montour County

Kaseville Road from Welsh Road to Red Lane in Mahoning Township;

Century Road from Cameltown Road to Blee Hill Road in Derry Township;

Little Roaring Creek Road/Roaring Creek Road from Mayberry Road to Susquehanna Road

Mexico Road from Hanson Inc. to the Northumberland County line in Liberty Twp;

Strick Road from Route 254 to California Road in Limestone Township;

Columbia