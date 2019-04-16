ROADS CLOSED: The list here

From PennDOT headquarters in Montoursville, the following roads are closed. Listed by county:
Northumberland County
- Mexico Road from Route 642 to Creek Road at the Montour County line in East Chillisquaque Township;
Snyder
- Flint Valley Road from Neitz Valley Road to Shaffer Hill Road in Washington Township;
Montour County
- Kaseville Road from Welsh Road to Red Lane in Mahoning Township;
- Century Road from Cameltown Road to Blee Hill Road in Derry Township;
- Little Roaring Creek Road/Roaring Creek Road from Mayberry Road to Susquehanna Road
- Mexico Road from Hanson Inc. to the Northumberland County line in Liberty Twp;
- Strick Road from Route 254 to California Road in Limestone Township;
Columbia
- Route 42 from Route 254 in Millville Borough to Boyer Bottom Road in Greenwood Township;
- Creek Road from Mill Road in Locust Township to Old Reading Road/Mensch Road in Roaring Creek Township;
- Hollow Road from Route 487 to Hollow Road in Catawissa Borough;
- Legion Road from Ridge Road/Maple Ridge Road in Pine Township to Spruce Run Road in Madison Township;
- Austin Trail Road from Milroy Road to Laubach Hill Road in Greenwood Township;
- Green Creek Road from Laubach Road to Campbell Road in Greenwood Township.