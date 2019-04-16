Home
ROADS CLOSED: The list here

ROADS CLOSED: The list here

WKOK Staff | April 16, 2019 |

From PennDOT headquarters in Montoursville, the following roads are closed. Listed by county:

 

Northumberland County

  • Mexico Road from Route 642 to Creek Road at the Montour County line in East Chillisquaque Township;

 

Snyder

  • Flint Valley Road from Neitz Valley Road to Shaffer Hill Road in Washington Township;

 

Montour County

  • Kaseville Road from Welsh Road to Red Lane in Mahoning Township;
  • Century Road from Cameltown Road to Blee Hill Road in Derry Township;
  • Little Roaring Creek Road/Roaring Creek Road from Mayberry Road to Susquehanna Road
  • Mexico Road from Hanson Inc. to the Northumberland County line in Liberty Twp;
  • Strick Road from Route 254 to California Road in Limestone Township;

 

Columbia

  • Route 42 from Route 254 in Millville Borough to Boyer Bottom Road in Greenwood Township;
  • Creek Road from Mill Road in Locust Township to Old Reading Road/Mensch Road in Roaring Creek Township;
  • Hollow Road from Route 487 to Hollow Road in Catawissa Borough;
  • Legion Road from Ridge Road/Maple Ridge Road in Pine Township to Spruce Run Road in Madison Township;
  • Austin Trail Road from Milroy Road to Laubach Hill Road in Greenwood Township;
  • Green Creek Road from Laubach Road to Campbell Road in Greenwood Township.
About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff