UPDATE: Roads closed for Selinsgrove house fire

SELINSGROVE – Several volunteer fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Selinsgrove. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 says the fire occurred sometime after 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 118 North Market Street. Injuries are unknown at this time, but crews have the fire under control. Smoke was coming from the roof of the house and flames were reported upon firefighters arrival. A cat was also rescued.

CSR 911 says parts of Market Street and Snyder Drive are closed but there could be more road closures as crews respond. We’re working to gather more details.