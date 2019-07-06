Road work resumes in Northumberland Monday, detours back 

NORTHUMBERLAND – The borough of Northumberland will soon be back to traffic and a detour after a week of relief. The nearly $14 million Duke Street reconstruction project will resume Monday, with Sunbury bound Rt. 147/Priestley Bridge traffic being sent to Shamokin Dam.

PennDOT tells us King Street southbound will be closed starting Monday between the Priestly Bridge into Packer Island and Priestly Avenue. During this work, PennDOT will detour all Route 147 southbound traffic onto Route 11 south to Shamokin Dam and the Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge to Sunbury. Route 147 northbound traffic will be able to go into Northumberland via Packer Island.

Late last week, PennDOT reopened Duke Street (Route 147), Water Street (Route 11), and the Route 11 railroad underpass. Queen Street is also now open at its intersection with Water Street.