PennDOT: Expect delays, foad work on Route 54 this week

ELYSBURG- A main route through the Valley will have some road work this week. PennDOT says lane restrictions will be in effect on Route 54 from the intersection of Route 487 in Elysburg to the Northumberland/Columbia County line. Work will take place from Monday (10/26) through Thursday during daylight hours. There will be alternating lane closures with flagging during this time. Crews will be doing crack sealing and drivers should be alert in work zones.