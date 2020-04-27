Road work on Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County tomorrow

POINT TOWNSHIP – There could be some minor traffic delays on Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville this week because of the cleanup of some contaminated soil.

Work will take place a quarter mile north of Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The right lane will be closed northbound, in which traffic will be directed to the middle lane. Southbound traffic will not be able to utilize that middle lane to turn during that time. Work is expected to be completed by Friday.

PennDOT says despite the ongoing pandemic, this project is part of critical work that continues statewide addressing safety and eliminate restrictions on roadways.