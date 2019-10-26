Road work in Snyder and Northumberland Counties

MONTOURSVILLE- A closed road and some lane restrictions highlight PennDOT’s work in the Valley next week. Crews will repair a bridge on Sunbury Road, also known as Airport Road, near Riverside starting Monday. The road will be closed for about three days.

Meanwhile, in Snyder County, there will be lane restrictions on Routes 11 and 15 and Route 61 starting Tuesday. The project will take place between 9:00 and 3:00 daily and last until Friday. The restrictions will affect “the strip” and the Route 61 ramp to the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.