PennDOT: Road work continues in Northumberland, Snyder County

UNDATED – You may encounter some more delays across the Valley this week as various road work continues. PennDOT says in Northumberland, Monday and Tuesday, final line painting will be completed on the side streets during daylight hours. Also Monday and Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. concrete repairs will be performed on Duke and Water. Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., final line painting will be completed on Duke, Water, King and Front Streets. All work will be completed by next Monday.

In Snyder County, work will take place on Routes 35 and 11th Avenue. Monday, crews will install rumble strips between Mount Pleasant Mills and Freeburg. Thursday and Friday, final line painting will be performed on Routes 35 and 104 between Troup Valley Road, Heister Valley Road and 11th Avenue. All work will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.