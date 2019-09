SELINSGROVE– A man is in jail after a road rage incident in Snyder County. State Police at Selinsgrove responded to the area of Route 204 and Mill Road in Penn Township for a report of a weapon being brandished after a road rage incident in the Borough of Selinsgrove.

Troopers arrested 35-year-old Shane Ewig of Selinsgrove. He was placed in the Snyder County Prison for violating his bail conditions. The victims of the incident were two teenagers from Selinsgrove.