MCCLURE – A multi-route project is beginning today (9/16) in McClure. PennDOT tells us that work will take place on Specht Street and North Brown Street. The project includes ADA curb ramp installation, base repairs, milling, new pavement markings and other items.

All work will be performed during daylight hours with traffic being reduced to one lane. The project is expected to be completed by mid-November.