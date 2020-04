EAST CAMERON TWP – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 125 are closed between Route 2044 (Upper Road) and Route 3004 (Point Breeze Road) in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash with a roll over.

A local detour using Route 2044 (Upper Road) and Route 3004 (Point Breeze Road) are in place.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours while crews clean up the crash area.