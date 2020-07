SUNBURY – Motorists who travel Mile Post Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, are advised of a road closure between Mt Pleasant Road and Mile Hill Road / Sunbury Road.

On Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17, between the hours of 6:00 AM and 4:00 PM, a PennDOT maintenance crew will perform base work on Mile Post Road. A detour using Mt Pleasant Road and Mile Hill Road / Sunbury Road will be in place.