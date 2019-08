UNION TOWNSHIP – PennDOT says a motor vehicle accident has closed a local road, PennDOT Route 2017 at the intersection of Route 11 and Route 35 in Union Township, Snyder County.

The crash took place around 11:30am Friday morning. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. There is a detour in place using Middle Creek Rd, Route 35 and Route 104.

PennDOT is urging motorists to use caution when approaching the area, and to find an alternate route if possible.