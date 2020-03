SNYDERTOWN — The Snydertown Road is blocked by a tractor-trailer rollover accident this morning. The accident happened around 6am in the 2200 block, between Cold Run Road and Anthracite Road.

Northumberland County 9-1-1 dispatchers tell us one person was injured and taken to the hospital. The road is blocked and will be for ‘some time.’ Stay tuned to WKOK for the latest.