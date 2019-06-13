River Road Holiday Lewisburg, Market St traffic study meeting coming up

SUNBURY — A report on the Market Street Transportation Study was due this month, but due to the volume of information coming in from the study, that report has been delayed.

Samantha Pearson, Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation Elm Street Manager, and Walk It! Bike It! Coordinator told us recently about the upcoming meeting, “There will be a public meeting, follow up meeting presenting the report during the work session with borough council in July. That’ll be Tuesday, July 9th and I believe it will be at the William Cameron Engine Company, the Fire Hall facility.”

Pearson also told us about the River Road Holiday in Lewisburg, “The basic idea is we close an existing piece of road and turn it into a temporary promenade. So there won’t be any motor vehicles, and everyone is free to come out and roll, stroll, ride a wheelchair, rollerblade and just sort of enjoy.”

The River Road Holiday was originally scheduled for Mother’s Day but was rained out. The new date is Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16th, from 1pm to 5pm. Pearson says they are already prepared for rain, “And we already have a built in rain date for that which is the following Saturday. So we’re going to cross our fingers and hope that we don’t get quite as many…I think it rained 180 out of 365 days last year.”

To hear the full conversation with Samantha Pearson as she talks about all things Walk It! Bike It!, you can go to the podcast page at WKOK.com or visit WKOK on Google Play or Apple Podcasts and subscribe.